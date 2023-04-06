(KXNET) — American Indian and Alaska Native people are at a disproportionate risk of experiencing violence, murder, or going missing.

According to World Population Review, over 30 women indigenous people are missing right now in North Dakota.

To raise awareness, one local program wants to help.

The Missing Murdered and Exploited Indigenous People Program is part of the Three Affiliated Tribes, MHA Nation.

The nation is now hosting a logo design competition and is looking for a logo to strongly represent the program. All designs must be original and authentic, and touch what our state is going through anyone is welcome to participate.

You do not have to be a member of an affiliated tribe, to submit an idea.

The deadline for all entries is 5 p.m. on April 21.

Winners will receive a grand prize of $1,000 and logo merchandise.

To learn more about the program and competition visit this website here: https://www.facebook.com/SahnishScouts.