MHA Nation Veterans Affairs Center ready to serve those who have served our country

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Military men and woman risk their lives to protect us and after their service concludes, it can be difficult for them to get the benefits they need, especially in rural parts of the state. A new facility is helping change that.

“Being so rural, I envision this building being the first line of defense, the first hub, the first stop,” said LaVetta Fox, director of MHA Nation Veterans Affairs.

Fox is the director of the new veterans complex in New Town and said she knows the hurdles veterans can face. She served in the U.S. Army for more than 20 years.

Fox added, “Many veterans come out of the service and think, well I served and that’s pretty much it. Home, and say I served so that’s it. But my job is to make sure that veterans receive their services.”

Here, veterans from in and around New Town will be helped with filing disability claims, home loans and looking for housing. They will also be offered services which would otherwise require a lot of travel to get to.

“If they need telemedicine, we are able to set that up here and be able to do through FaceTime what they would do in Fargo or even Minot,” added Fox.

With all the services being offered in the new, $9 million building, one veteran said the biggest thing he is looking forward to is a place to connect with his fellow veterans.

“It’s very hi-tempo in the military. A lot of traveling, a lot of deployments. So talk to someone who knows your situations and what you’ve been, definitely helps,” said veteran Clayton Danks.

A space to share stories, enjoy the camaraderie of others and, more importantly, a place to call home.

The veteran center also has a fitness center and gymnasium. They had a big grand opening on Tuesday, as well as a program to honor veterans.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

The bravery of a 15-year-old during a deadly blizzard.

Thumbnail for the video titled "The bravery of a 15-year-old during a deadly blizzard."

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/11"

Wednesday Forecast: Much warmer and partly sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Much warmer and partly sunny"

Life Hacks: Smartphones

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Hacks: Smartphones"

Region 5 Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 5 Basketball"

Region 7 Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 7 Basketball"

Caucus Crowd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caucus Crowd"

Boys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys basketball"

St. Mary's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Basketball"

Remarkable Chaplain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Chaplain"

GOP Caucus

Thumbnail for the video titled "GOP Caucus"

Robert One Minute 3-10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-10"

New Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Equipment"

Williston Housing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Housing"

Robert Suhr KX News At 5pm Forecast 3-10-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 5pm Forecast 3-10-20"

Civil Support

Thumbnail for the video titled "Civil Support"

Minot School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot School"

Coronavirus funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus funds"

Velva Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Velva Water"

Raising North Dakota: Teens and Sleep

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: Teens and Sleep"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge