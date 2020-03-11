MHA Nation Veterans Affairs Center ready to serve those who have served our country

Military men and woman risk their lives to protect us and after their service concludes, it can be difficult for them to get the benefits they need, especially in rural parts of the state. A new facility is helping change that.

“Being so rural, I envision this building being the first line of defense, the first hub, the first stop,” said LaVetta Fox, director of MHA Nation Veterans Affairs.

Fox is the director of the new veterans complex in New Town and said she knows the hurdles veterans can face. She served in the U.S. Army for more than 20 years.

Fox added, “Many veterans come out of the service and think, well I served and that’s pretty much it. Home, and say I served so that’s it. But my job is to make sure that veterans receive their services.”

Here, veterans from in and around New Town will be helped with filing disability claims, home loans and looking for housing. They will also be offered services which would otherwise require a lot of travel to get to.

“If they need telemedicine, we are able to set that up here and be able to do through FaceTime what they would do in Fargo or even Minot,” added Fox.

With all the services being offered in the new, $9 million building, one veteran said the biggest thing he is looking forward to is a place to connect with his fellow veterans.

“It’s very hi-tempo in the military. A lot of traveling, a lot of deployments. So talk to someone who knows your situations and what you’ve been, definitely helps,” said veteran Clayton Danks.

A space to share stories, enjoy the camaraderie of others and, more importantly, a place to call home.

The veteran center also has a fitness center and gymnasium. They had a big grand opening on Tuesday, as well as a program to honor veterans.