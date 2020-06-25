MHA unveils new wellness and outreach facility in north Bismarck

The Three Affiliated Tribes unveiled their brand new Wellness and Outreach Facility.

It’s been a project 18 months in the making.

The Sage Coulee Outreach and Wellness Facility will be the new headquarters for MHA moving from downtown Bismarck to north Bismarck.

The Bismarck-Mandan area is home to about 1,500 registered members of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation.

The new Sage Coulee Outreach and Wellness Facility will provide services and programs to registered members like vaccines for children, youth suicide prevention, fall prevention for elders and med reconciliation.

“Because we get a lot of elders that may see a doctor at home on the reservation, might see a doctor here and they may not reconcile the meds. So a lot of our elders and our younger generation will be taking different medications. They don’t know why. They don’t know the therapeutic side effects,” shared Kelly McGrady.

McGrady is the Health Facilitator at the new center she says it was her childhood in Bismarck that has led her to this position.

“I was a kid. I was the juvenile delinquent on 706 West Arbor, that was the first time I had been stealing. I got arrested 9 years old. And then I attempted suicide at 9 years old. So for me to be able to come back and to help kids that were in my same predicament and be an impact adult it’s huge,” shared McGrady.

“This becomes a way to extend services outward. And it all starts with what we do here in Bismarck,” shared Chairman of the MHA Mark N. Fox.

Chairman Fox said, “The largest portion of our people that live off the reservation live here in Bismarck-Mandan.”

And with this new facility, he hopes it will help answer an all-important question.

“What does it mean to be well? Exercise and nutrition and mental and emotional and spiritual health. All these different things that we’re trying to do to help our people, but help people that live in this area,” said Chairman Fox.

“Finding our health, our healthy ways because we are more prone to cardiac issues, cancer. With the youth– the suicide attempts, diabetes. So we have a 20-year life span that is shorter than the average American,” shared McGrady.

Also, Chairman Fox says in four months or less there will be a transitional living unit opened for women and women with children who suffer from addiction.

The Sage Coulee Outreach and Wellness Facility is located in north Bismarck across from the Good Road Recovery Center.

