MINOT, ND (KXNET) — In this week’s business beat, the west segment of the MHA Nation has opened up a new thrift store.

Two days ago, the Twice as Nice Thrift Store held an opening ceremony in honor of its soft opening.

The West Segment of the MHA Nation, a tribal council, opened this thrift shop in Minot with the intent to give back to all.

Clothes and proceeds from this will go towards outreach programs in Fargo and Bismarck for natives, especially kids and elders.

When shopping at Twice as Nice, owners say the money spent at the store will go towards those who need it in the MHA Nation.

“It was something that we were working on for two years and to come in here and see that it is all complete and it’s all beautiful, to see the crowd out here, it’s amazing what people can do when they work together,” said West Segment CEO, Regina Yeahquo.

Twice as Nice is still accepting donations, and does accept gently used items.