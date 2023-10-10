NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — United States Attorney Mac Schneider announced on Tuesday that Devonsha Dabney (aka Kemell) from Detroit, MI appeared before Chief Judge Peter D. Welte for his leadership in a drug trafficking organization that targeted two of North Dakota’s Native American Reservations.

According to a news release, Dabney pled guilty to Continuing Criminal Enterprise and admitted to forfeiture allegations that involved U.S. Currency, jewelry, and more.

Dabney was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison, along with four years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

This case is a part of “Operation Letter to Reub,” which is an Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation of the multi-state trafficking of oxycodone and fentanyl-laced pills.

A multi-agency investigation led by the Bureau of Indian Affairs Division of Drug Enforcement discovered that Dabney and co-conspirators had targeted areas with fewer law enforcement resources to distribute controlled substances at a premium price.

Dabney and the co-conspirators used residences and people for distribution and stash houses to continue their activities for monetary gain.

In total, there were 41 defendants charged in the case, including members of the 5674 Reub Gang, IUR (Iced Up Records), and CCL (Chicken Chaser Loyalty).

“Drug traffickers who think Indian country is a soft target because of a perceived lack of law enforcement resources ought to think again,” Schneider said. “This sentence shows that if you prey on tribal communities, you will be doggedly pursued by federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and you will face justice as a defendant in federal court. The success in this case is a product of the determination of our career prosecutors and the cooperative, multi-agency approach taken by our law enforcement partners.”

“We are grateful to the U.S. Department of Justice and all other agencies. This includes our own MHA Division of Drug Enforcement, who also played a role in this investigation leading to the arrest of these individuals,” MHA Nation Chairman Mark N. Fox said. “We will continue to fight against illegal drug traffickers that are entering our boundaries and are extremely dangerous to our people.”

“Today, as tribal and state citizens of North Dakota, we at Spirit Lake Tribe are grateful for the determined work by all agencies to combat the dangers of drug trafficking and abuse in our communities,” said Spirit Lake Nation Chairwoman Lona J. Street. “This is a result of excellent teamwork displayed by all local, state, and federal agencies.”

“Devonsha Dabney thought he could come out unscathed while plaguing our streets with poison,” said Special Agent in Charge of the ATF’s Detroit Division, James Deir. “This multi-state collaborative effort with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, our federal, tribal, and local partners in North Dakota resulted in Mr. Dabney finding out about accountability.”