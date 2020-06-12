Michael Dennis, II sentenced to 40 years in prison for his involvement in the murder of Dominick Stephens

In tonight’s top story, Michael Dennis, II is sentenced to 40 years in prison for his involvement in the murder of Dominick Stephens back in January.

Dennis is ordered to serve a minimum of 20 years with five years of supervised probation after that.

Judge Gary Lee read court documents out loud that stated Dennis did not expect his actions would cause a threat or harm to another person.

But, Judge Lee disagreed.

“To say his actions did threat, or in fact, cause the death of another, and he should’ve expected that that kind of reckless intentional behavior would cause severe risk,” Lee said.

Judge Lee also ordered Dennis to pay restitution totaling $6,116.31 to Stephens’ family for funeral costs.

Dennis has already served 135 days in jail, which will be credited to his total time served.