Michigan man sentenced to 3 years in prison for federal drug charge in Bismarck

Oxycodone pills24534623-159532

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Michigan man has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty in North Dakota to a federal drug charge.

The Bismarck Tribune reports Michael Sinnawi, was arrested in August 2019 at a Bismarck motel. He and two other men were in possession of 450 oxycodone pills and $45,000 in cash.

Police also found four cellphones in the room, and text messages on the phones showed that they were selling the pills.

The two other men arrested in the case, including Sinnawi’s father, are scheduled for change of plea and sentencing hearings on Feb. 22.

