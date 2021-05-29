Michigan man sentenced to 3 years in prison on drug charges in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Michigan man arrested on drug charges in Bismarck two months after he got out of prison for armed robbery has been sentenced to three years in prison. Thirty-year-old Jamill Passmore pleaded guilty to drug delivery and drug conspiracy charges.

Passmore and two other men — all on parole after serving time for violent crimes in Michigan — were arrested in January when police found more than 600 illegal pills and $12,500 cash at the Bismarck apartment where they were staying.

The cases of the other men have been transferred into federal court.