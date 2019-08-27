Mid America Steel Bismarck Location to Close

Mid America Steel in Bismarck says it will be closing its doors October 31st of this year.

In a press release, the company says the, “expanded capabilities” of Mid America Steel’s Fargo location is the basis behind the decision.

They go on to say that they’ve offered Bismarck shop employees the opportunity to relocate to the new facility in Fargo if they like.

When asked how many employees were offered that opportunity we were referred back to the press release by Mid America Steel management.

Mid America Steel has been operating in Bismarck for 41 years.