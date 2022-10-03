BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck-based Mid Dakota Clinic has officially joined Essentia Health as of October 1.

According to a news release, among Mid Dakota Clinic’s four facilities, Essentia Health welcomed 40 physicians, 25 advanced practitioners, and 280 additional staff to their care teams across North Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Patients in the Bismarck and Mandan area will continue to receive the level of care from physicians they know and trust at their current locations.

They will also have greater access to the wide range of specialists at Essentia Health.

“It’s clear that our Bismarck colleagues understand the joy and privilege of providing our communities access to exceptional care close to home, which is what we strive to do at Essentia every day,” said Bill Heegaard, president of Essentia’s West Market and an emergency medicine physician. “We’re thrilled to extend our network of specialists and our mission of making a healthy difference in people’s lives to benefit the Bismarck and Mandan communities.”

“We’re excited to join with Essentia to expand upon our 50-year legacy of providing exceptional care from physicians and care team members our patients know and trust,” says Andrew Wilder, radiology physician, and previous president and board chair of Mid Dakota Clinic. “Essentia places a strong emphasis on quality care and shares in our values. We’re grateful for Essentia’s commitment to the Bismarck and Mandan communities.”

The four clinics in Bismarck will continue to offer various services, including family medicine, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, endocrinology, dermatology, ENT, radiology, podiatry, walk-in care, and occupational medicine.