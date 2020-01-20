Mid-Winter Powwow back after 27 years

The Mid-Winter Powwow is back at the University of Mary. The event last took place on campus in 1993.

The Mid-Winter Powwow is the second of two Community Learning Days held throughout the year at the University of Mary. Its purpose is to educate the UMary students about Indigenous culture and dance.

It’s an opportunity to take the first steps in acceptance and tolerance between cultures.











Norma Dupris from Rapid City,S.D. showcased her jewelry and ribbon skirts she made for the Mid-Winter Powwow. She’s been making these since she was a little girl. This is her first year at this event.

One local alum was at the last Mid-Winter Powwow 27 years ago.









Photos by Jerry Anderson.

“It’s wintertime, it’s cold. people get together and we look for ways to celebrate not as native people but as everybody. The good feelings. the songs. the dance. It’s a good way to educate people and to just share that good feeling that powwows bring,” said Rusty Gillette/Arena Director.

They hope to continue this event for many years.