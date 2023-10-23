BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Midwestern comedy star Charlie Berens is coming to Bismarck as part of his Good Old Fashion tour this January.

According to the Bismarck Event Center, Berens is set to perform at the Belle Mehus Auditorium on January 14 at 8 p.m.

Berens is a comedian, New York Times Best Selling Author, Emmy-winning journalist, musician and creator of the Manitowoc Minute. The Wisconsin native has been featured on Comedy Central, Fox, CBS, Funny or Die, TBS, Variety, MTV News and more. He creates weekly content for his various social platforms and has amassed over 7.5 million followers.

Berens’ first book, The Midwest Survival Guide, was released in November of 2021 by William Morrow/Harper Collins and immediately became a New York Times Best Seller. Berens hosts the Cripescast podcast where he interviews musicians, artists, comedians, creators and more to talk about their story and connections to the Midwest. Guests have included Jeff Foxworthy, Nate Bargatze and Roy Wood, Jr.

Tickets for Berens’ show go on sale this Friday, October 27 at 11 a.m. A special online-only presale will run on Thursday, October 26 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

You can learn more about the show right here.