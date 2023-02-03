DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — A new business in Dickinson promises to make you feel better on the inside and the outside.

Midwest Cryo & Aesthetics provides several types of treatments for people of all walks of life.

“I started a couple years ago just doing cryotherapy, which is cold therapy. So, I use CO2, and it helps kill any inflammation you have. It started mostly for pain management, but then I came to find out you can freeze fat cells with it. It helps with wrinkles, so I do facials with it too,” said Emily Vernlund, owner of Midwest Cryo & Aesthetics.

Now, she’s expanded her services to include spray tanning, teeth whitening, light therapy, and Electrical Muscle Stimulation, which she says is all designed to help your overall well-being and mental health.

Her health journey started several years ago when she was diagnosed with Lupus. After multiple treatments and medications she says didn’t work, she tried homeopathic alternatives, like cryotherapy.

This and all her current therapies worked for her, and so, she says she wanted to spread the word that so many people won’t have to suffer from chronic pain and illness like she did.

“When I found the relief from cryotherapy, it did so much for my mental health for the pain relief it gave me. I don’t think that’s sometimes that’s talked about enough. What it does to you when you’re in that much pain every single day. And when you find relief, it can be life-changing,” said Vernlund.

Everyone’s health journey is different, but the options she offers at her center is for everyone. You can find her at St. Joe’s Plaza off 7th Street.