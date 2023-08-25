BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)– Calling all foodies! Flavor Fest is hitting the streets of Mandan, and KX New stopped by Dykshoorn Park to see what they’re cooking up.

It’s back and bigger than last year: this is the second annual Flavor Fest, and it’s beyond what creator Phillip Schultz says he could have ever imagined.

“We kept it kind of lowkey, because we weren’t sure how it would ultimately turn out, and the response was fantastic, to the point where now we’ve doubled in size, and we’ve literally doubled the event tent space,” said Schultz. “We have like 1600 square feet of seating just to stay out of the sun, we have eight different food vendors of dramatically different varieties, different yard games, and we’re just expecting things to be a lot larger this year. We’ve already seen the increase so far.”

In fact, in the first hour of opening, Schultz says they saw more than one hundred visitors.

And they’ve been loving what they’ve been seeing, hearing, and– tasting.

“It’s actually super cool. I like the live music, there’s a lot of different vendors, I ordered the nachos, and they are absolutely delicious,” said Marisa Johnson, a Midwest Flavor Fest attendee.

Flavor fest also has opportunities– new this year– for visitors to check out.

“We have a pasta 101 class with Travis Wong of Basil by Travis Wong, and that’s a free class that everyone can come to learn how to make pasta from scratch. They’ll leave with a recipe for that, and a recipe for a sauce to pair with it.”

Flavor Fest offers entertainment for kids too, with a children’s story hour, face painting, and balloon animals. And of course– candy.

“I’m looking forward to the smiles on the kid’s faces,” said Michael Iken, the owner of Dakota Nuts-N-Candy. “When they come up, and they see the big whirly pop, they’re like ‘Oh my God!’ Thats fun, that makes it worth it.”

So, whether you’re coming for the food, the music, or just to enjoy a sunny day outside, vendors and attendees both say you’ll have a good time.

Flavor Fest goes until 10PM August 25 and also again August 26 from 10AM to 10PM in Dykshoorn park in Mandan.

If you’d like to learn more about Flavor Fest or Bisman Eats, you can find the Facebook page here.