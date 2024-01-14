BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Each year, the University of Mary hosts a Mid-Winter Powwow in partnership with United Tribes Technical College celebrating the richness of Native American culture in North Dakota — and does so regardless of the temperature outside.

“The University of Mary started this way back in, I believe, the 80s,” says Arena Director Rusty Gillette. “At that time they had an Indian club, a Native American Club. And the club started this powwow — which kinda built relations between the Native American students, the university, and also family members, people from the area. It really brought in a lot of people to really share and provide an atmosphere for people to share our culture through Native American song and dance. “

Many students, faculty, and members of the public were in attendance for the Powwow. Gillete states that there is great importance with events like this one.

“It helps build understanding,” Gillette continues. “It helps create an environment where people feel respected and honored. I feel like there’s a sense of strength and empowerment.”

It’s also important to remember that the Powwow is not just for entertainment — it has very strong spiritual and community impacts on many of the Native groups in the state.

“Powwow is generally just a social gathering for people to come together from many different tribes,” says Rencoutre Presenter Jessie Taken Alive, “where we share different dances and such. We have various different dances for females as well as males.”

She states that the type of dance chosen is usually up to personal preference, and that without singers and drummers, you can’t have a Powwow. An estimated 100-200 people of all ages participated in the Midwinter event — including those who have come from across the country, and even from Canada.

“This is just something small for a lot of local people to attend,” says Gilette. “The size of it, doesn’t mean it’s less significant, or that it means less. It still has the same strength as any other event. “

Officials from the University state they are honored and happy to be hosting the event, and

say that the cultural exchange that many get to experience at the Powwow is notable.

“It’s extremely important in my opinion,” says University of Mary’s Director of Student Life Seth Oldham. “It’s an opportunity for the students academically to learn and make connections about what they’re learning in the classroom. They are able to take in a different culture, they are able to understand more about why the Native American culture and community is so important to North Dakota and particularly in the Bismarck-Mandan area. It’s an excellent opportunity for our students to learn more about them.”

Officials from both the university and Powwow would also like to invite the public to come and check out the next event — which will be held this summer at United Tribes Technical College.