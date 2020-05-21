Mighty Missouri Coffee Co. has townwide scavenger hunt

As Bismarck begins to open back up, Mighty Missouri Coffee Company created a scavenger hunt to get people out of the house and on the move.

Just stop into the coffee shop located inside the YMCA on Washington Street in Bismarck,

grab a frisbee and a map. Then take a photo (or video) of yourself completing each task,

and be sure to tag Mighty Missouri on your Facebook or Instagram story. Every completion is awarded one free 12 oz drink at the coffee shop.

Map illustration by ND artist Julie Neidlinger

“You can do it on your own or with a group of friends. You can still be socially distanced while you do it and get to see different parts of Bismarck and Mandan,” said Mykala Senner, Manager at Mighty Mo.

One task includes finding all 16 hidden coffee cups on your map. The scavenger hunt starts Thursday and goes until May 25. Happy hunting!