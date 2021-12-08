Mike Schmitz announces candidacy for mayor of Bismarck

Mike Schmitz announced Wednesday he’s running for mayor of Bismarck in next June’s election.

Born in Fargo, Schmitz moved to the Capital City when he was 10 years old and later graduated from the University of Mary.

Schmitz has worked as a certified public accountant in Bismarck for over three decades and said he plans to improve financial stability in the city.

He also said he aims to improve financial transparency between city government and the public.

“So that citizens know what’s coming before it hits them, so we don’t have surprises. Instead of constantly finding that we’ve kicked the can down the road, let’s plan ahead,” said Schmitz.

Schmitz is asking for public input on how to make Bismarck better through a public comments section on his website.