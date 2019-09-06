Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

Milestone in Flood Protection Project in Minot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

There is good news for people living in the flood zone in Minot.

Earlier this morning, construction crews installed one of four, 25-foot pumps. They can each pump out 40,000 gallons, totaling 180,000 gallons per minute.

The pump station costs $18 million and the total MI-1 phase is $45 million. If the river rises again, this will help prevent a flood from happening.

“We’ll have protection from the stormwater and rain events,” said Dan Jonasson, Public Works Director. “On the backside of the flood protection when we need to close off the gates and implement the pumping system to provide for the runoff for the 100-year rain events in the event of a flood.”

The Public Works Director went on to say he’s hoping by this time next year the pump station will be complete. Construction crews are working to get the exterior building done before winter–so they can work on electrical things inside.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Alzheimer's Walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alzheimer's Walk"

Tapping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tapping"

Pump Installed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pump Installed"

Road Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Construction"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Sentencing Hearing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sentencing Hearing"

Robert Suhr KX News 520am Forecast 9-6-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 520am Forecast 9-6-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-6-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-6-19"

Food Safety Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Safety Month"

Furry Friday: Meet Kitti the Cat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday: Meet Kitti the Cat"

U-Mary College Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary College Football"

High School Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Football"

High School Volleyball Sept. 5

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Sept. 5"

High School Boys Soccer Sept. 5

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Boys Soccer Sept. 5"

Boys HS Tennis Sept. 5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Tennis Sept. 5"

Beyond the Sidelines: Kyle Kuether

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beyond the Sidelines: Kyle Kuether"

Century boys soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century boys soccer"

Mandan girls golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan girls golf"

Mandan woman struck by car in parking lot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan woman struck by car in parking lot"

Endangered Bats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Endangered Bats"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss