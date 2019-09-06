Milestone in Flood Protection Project in Minot

There is good news for people living in the flood zone in Minot.

Earlier this morning, construction crews installed one of four, 25-foot pumps. They can each pump out 40,000 gallons, totaling 180,000 gallons per minute.

The pump station costs $18 million and the total MI-1 phase is $45 million. If the river rises again, this will help prevent a flood from happening.

“We’ll have protection from the stormwater and rain events,” said Dan Jonasson, Public Works Director. “On the backside of the flood protection when we need to close off the gates and implement the pumping system to provide for the runoff for the 100-year rain events in the event of a flood.”

The Public Works Director went on to say he’s hoping by this time next year the pump station will be complete. Construction crews are working to get the exterior building done before winter–so they can work on electrical things inside.