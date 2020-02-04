‘Millennial Farmer’ presents work to farmers at Northern Corn and Soybean Expo

Local News

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

Area farmers had the chance to learn from one who’s gained hundreds of thousands of followers on YouTube.

Zach Johnson, known as the “Millennial Farmer”, presented his work to farmers attending the Northern Corn and Soybean Expo.

He talked about how important it is to show the work farmers do on a regular basis, and how it also appeals to people who aren’t farmers.

Johnson said he’s impressed with how his work is influencing different generations.

“I think that’s been one of the strong suits as far as growing my channel when I get to meet kids that are two years old that love what I do, and then I get to meet the old farmers who are 100 years old that love what I do,” said Johnson.

Johnson has over 400,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, which has been going for four years.

