MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Flood Protection has come a long way since the 2011 Mouse River Flood, and the Mouse River Enhanced

Flood Protection Project is on target to accomplish plans for the milestones ahead.

However, inflation and supply issues could impact these projects, adding millions to the budget.

With inflation hitting nearly every aspect of life, from groceries to gas, its effect on the Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project is no exception.

Members of the Souris River Joint Board are seeing a 10% annual inflation increase.

Steel and concrete are the main materials that have gone up in price, and supply chain issues are also causing some projects to take longer than expected.

“The last couple of years we’re starting to see a lot of things go up in price. Our concrete, steel, things like that going up. The project MI-5 that we just bid, was probably the first that we saw the big increase in. You know, that was about six or seven million dollars more than we estimated on that. So ya, we are starting to see it,” said Dan Jonasson, Director for the Souris River Joint Board and Public Works.

Funds for the project are allocated through city sales tax, and state and federal funding.

Minot Mayor, Tom Ross, says fast-tracking the project could save the entire basin and the state millions of dollars.

“If we can get it done, if we can push up the commitment from the legislator and from the state to fund us, we can potentially save the state of North Dakota 50 million dollars. Just through inflationary construction cost and supply chain increase that is anticipated with the project,” Minot Mayor, Tom Ross.

The main part of Milestone one, MI-4 the maple diversion, is currently under design, but it received federal funding.

This phase will complete the first milestone and will protect nearly 60% of residents in Minot.

“We know sometimes it seems like flood protection is never going to come but we’ve been working diligently since 2011 on all of this. It takes a long time with all the different entities you have to work with. It takes time but we are working diligently to bring flood protection to the entire Mouse River Valley,” said Jonasson.

Jonasson says his teams are carefully watching inflation to ensure the plan stays on track to provide flood protection to the entire Mouse River Valley.

The Souris River Joint Board will present a plan in January to Legislature to complete the project within 12-15 years.

By next Summer, the Souris River Joint Board plans to complete phase BU-1D making Burlington the first community in the Mouse River Basin to be fully flood protected.