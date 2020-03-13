Mindfulness helps in the midst of the pandemic

Just hearing the word “pandemic” might make you feel uneasy. A mindfulness educator said there are a few things you can do to combat anxiety right now — and even support your immune system.

First, she recommended meditation. A breathing practice helps to get out of your head. Next, turning the TV off every now and then helps. She said constant information can make us feel overwhelmed. Also, get your body moving, get outside, do things that make you feel good, and make sure you’re getting good sleep — do things that help relax you.

“There’s a number of things we can do in terms of preparedness. Washing our hands, you know all of that, but to take good care of our immune system I think we have to recognize how stress plays such a big role in that and the effects that can have,” said Heidi Woods, a Mindfulness Educator in Bismarck.

Of course, these tips don’t keep you free from disease, but they can help you be free-er from panic.

