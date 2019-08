Totes my goats is taking place tomorrow at TR 4 Heart and Soul.

It’s a farm animal yoga and art camp where kids can enjoy yoga with goats, kitties, and ponies and learn basic horsemanship skills with your favorite TR 4 horse. Kids will also create fun art projects and gain new coping, mindfulness, and self-help skills for back to school.

We talked to Heidi Woods from Mindful You, Mindful Me and she said that mindfulness is important because it helps kids focus.

