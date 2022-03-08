It can feel great to get a trim and sport a new look, but some budgets don’t allow for a fresh haircut.

That’s where Ministry on the Margins has stepped in.

On the second Tuesday of every month, hairstylists volunteer their time to trim, buzz or cut people’s hair for free.

“It’s just giving people less fortunate a free haircut. It’s my way of giving back to the community,” said Kevin Mosser.

When Mosser isn’t volunteering his time and skill, he can be found at his own shop The Barber in Mandan.

The free haircuts happen at the Ministry on the Margins office in Bismarck.