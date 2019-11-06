Ministry on the Margins launches new eye clinic

BISMARCK — A non-profit organization is now working to help those in need get eye-care.

Ministry on the Margins offers an eye clinic. Free eye exams are available once a month to people enrolled in the prison re-entry and recovery programs.

Since starting the clinic in August, 30 people have received care across the state.

The program’s behavioral health specialist said she sees a lot of people come through the center without proper eyewear.

“We had one gentleman that was using glasses that he found in the lost and found box. So, when people are out getting jobs and applying for things being able to see is such a huge factor,” said Kacey Peterson, Behavioral Health Specialist.

It’s not officially opened to the public yet. But Ministry on the Margins hopes to change that in the future.