BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Another blizzard is hitting North Dakota and Ministry on the Margins is opening its doors for those needing to get out of the cold all while still keeping its food pantry available with many families taking advantage of the opportunity.

“There have been 45 households to come into Ministry on the Margins for food in just two hours,” said Sister Kathleen with the Ministry on the Margins.

And, as soon as workers learned about the three-day winter storm they looked for ways to help those seeking shelter.

“Hospitality is key. Ministry on the Margins will be opening up at six every evening and staying open all night until eight in the morning at which point other organizations open and they have a spot to stay there,” said Sister Kathleen.

And it seems the organization is more than ready for this round of winter storms.

“We kind of have a little system here at the ministry that is able to overcome any type of weather,” said Raquel Doll, Coffee House Manager. “I mean how long was it, was it two months ago when we had that blizzard we kind of adjusted and we are well prepared to take on this one.”

Even if that means taking on a different role. If you walk inside you might be surprised by some of the workers’ outfits.

“We have different people walking around in a giraffe costume, a panda,” said Sister Kathleen.

Don’t worry, the workers know it’s not Halloween, instead, they have a different purpose for dressing up.

“You’ve got to have a little bit of happiness when people are coming in out of a storm like this. So food, a cup of coffee, and a little laughter,” said Sister Kathleen.

And, most importantly Sister Kathleen says no one will be turned away.

“If the person has drug or alcohol or mental health issues or anything, the word of benedict let all be received as Christ and we are accepting of all people,” said Sister Kathleen.

Sister Kathleen says the organization is always willing to lend a helping hand.