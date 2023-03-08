BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Doctors recommend eating healthy, but many of us know it isn’t always the easiest.

However, imagine not even having a place to stay while you’re trying to live a healthy life. For a number of people in our community, they don’t have to imagine it — it’s their reality.

Experts say there are a growing number of people in our state, with no place to stay. In addition, many suffer from diabetes, strokes, and other health disparities.

And, with no stability and doctor visits being scarce, those at the Ministry on the Margins have decided to step in, providing health education courses and healthy food to help those in need.

“We can take some of that diabetes education, overall health maintenance, and nutrition,” explained Behavior Health Specialist and Social Worker, Kacey Peterson, “and roll them all into this class in ways that our clients can use it. We’re not cooking in any fancy kitchen, we’re just using a ministry microwave and seeing what we can come up with.”

The courses involving food will begin Thursday, kicking off with microwave healthy meals and a nutrition Q&A.

