Minneapolis Landlord Pays April Rent For His Tenants

Many people are still stuck at home with no income.

Andrew Thomas is like most landlords receiving rent every month from his tenants, but as times continue to get rough he decided to make a change and help out.

Last Sunday he shared on Facebook that he had paid all of his tenants rent for the month of April, which exceeds $1,000 per unit but also challenged other landlords countrywide to do the same if they are able.

“If you can’t give them rent off, maybe you can discount it if you can because they’re losing their jobs and they have to stay home with their families and we should want them to stay home as long as they can to flatten the curve so to speak,” Thomas said.