STARK COUNTY, N.D (KXNET) — A man was arrested in Stark County, who deputies say, stole gas and merchandise and led law enforcement in a pursuit.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 10:47 a.m. on Tuesday about a theft from the Cenex convenience store in Richardton.

According to a news release, vehicle and suspect descriptions were provided thanks to a surveillance video.

The vehicle was a gray and maroon Ford pickup and was located east of Dickinson by a deputy, and after checking the license plate, law enforcement determined it was stolen from Moorhead MN.

The deputy continued to follow the Ford while waiting for backup to arrive, but when deputies showed up and tried to stop the Ford, the driver fled west from Dickinson on I-94 at speeds between 80-100 mph.

The Ford continued into Billings County, and law enforcement used road spikes west of Belfield to stop the pursuit. And, according to Billings County deputies, it was successful.

The Ford then entered the Painted Canyon Rest Area and into the Theodore Roosevelt National Park where the Ford crashed into a ravine.

The driver was armed with a knife and a less lethal force TASER device was used.

With the help of the Billings County deputies, the North Dakota Highway Patrol, and National Park Service Law Enforcement, the driver was brought into custody at the Southwest Multi-State County Corrections.

The driver is a 30-year-old man from Minneapolis MN, and is allegedly being charged with Driving Under Revocation, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Reckless Driving, and Theft of Property.