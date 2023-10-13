GRAND RAPIDS, MN (KXNET) — A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to stealing the famous red slippers from ‘The Wizard of Oz‘ from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota back in 2005.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, an investigation revealed that in 2005, Terry Jon Martin stole an authentic pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 film, “The Wizard of Oz,” from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. At the time of theft, the slippers were ensured for $1 million but current fair market appraisal value the slippers at $3.5 million. The ruby slippers, which were recovered by the FBI and Grand Rapids Police Department in July 2018, are one of the four remaining pairs and are widely viewed as among the most recognizable memorabilia in American film history.
Martin pled guilty before Chief Judge Patrick J. Schiltz, U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota, Duluth, MN to one count of Theft of Major Artwork, an object of cultural heritage from the care, custody, or control of a museum.
A sentencing date for Martin has not yet been scheduled.