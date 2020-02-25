Minnesota School Shooting Survivor Uses Her Story to Educate Others

North Dakota Safety Council staff aren’t the only people using personal experiences as teaching tools.

Red Lake High School in Minnesota made headlines in 2005 when a student opened fire.

Missy Dodds was teaching high school math that day when the student opened fire in her classroom. She said she suffers from PTSD, and hopes the story of 10 people losing their lives will bring awareness to what she says is still an issue.

She teaches people about what could have been done differently in the case of the Minnesota school. She said she still speaks to the surviving students, as the bond based on that day will never go away.

The safety council’s conference runs through Thursday at the Bismarck Event Center.