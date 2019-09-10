Minnesota Twins help Surrey Mustangs’ baseball team

The Minnesota Twins have helped out a local baseball team.

An irrigation system was installed underneath the field. It might not sound exciting, but it’s something the team has worked hard for for the last two years, and it’s finally complete.

“It was pretty nice to get the letter in the mail saying that they approved our grant and just had to fill out a little more paperwork to get the process done,” said Bruce Mack, baseball coach.

The Surrey Mustangs received a grant from the Minnesota Twins to add an irrigation system to their infield. The Twins contributed $5,000 to the $11,000 project. The other $6,000 came from fundraising by the team itself.

“I was excited about it and kind of just relieved that the big fundraising parts were kind of done with,” said Ryder Holien, baseball player. “But, I know we’ll still fundraise for other projects, but it was exciting to know that we’re getting a nicer baseball field.”

Holien has been on the team since 8th grade. He’s a senior now, so he’ll only get to enjoy the field for one season. And it’s something he’s looking forward to. Especially when he’s trying to steal a base or sliding into home.

“The dirt’s not so hard as it used to be, it’s a lot softer,” Holien said. “The infield is a lot nicer, it’s a lot softer and the outfield is way greener than it used to be.”

The Twins Community Fund has been around since 1999 and the Surrey Mustangs’ field is just one of the 800 communities the Twins have helped.

And that’s something this team is grateful for.

“It’s cool to see that the Twins are giving back to smaller communities from other states and stuff,” said Holien.

“It’s just going to be a better place to play baseball,” Mack said.

This isn’t the first improvement the field has had. In 1999, the Mustangs received the same grant to build dugouts. Mack told me the next project will probably be replacing them though. He says they’re starting to leak and the wood is in bad shape.