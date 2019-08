Police in Bismarck responded to a small collision involving a car and a school bus Friday morning.

The crash occurred in the 600 block of University Drive in south Bismarck. Police were at the scene around 8:00 AM, but were not willing to comment on the incident.

A car at the scene was found scratched and dented on its front driver side. No physical damage was obviously visible on the school bus.

We expect to learn more from the Bismarck Police Department later today.