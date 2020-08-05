Minor explosion outside Minot home; second unexploded device also found

The Minot Police Department Wednesday responded to a report of an explosion at a home in Southeast Minot, shortly before 5:00 a.m.

Arriving officers located the scene of the explosion outside the home and also found an intact improvised explosive device, or IED, outside.

The Minot Area Bomb Squad was dispatched and, “rendered the IED safe.”

The Minot Police Department is investigating the incident as endangerment by an explosive device.

The home sustained minor damage, and the occupants were not injured.

Police also said the explosion and IED appear to be a targeted incident and not a random act.

This is a developing story.

