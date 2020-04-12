Minot 31st Avenue Construction Project begins Monday

Some people in Minot…may start seeing some changes in your daily commute.

The first phase of the Minot 31st Avenue project will begin tomorrow. The construction will close the intersection of 31st Avenue Southeast and 13th Street Southeast. It’s the intersection where Minot’s first roundabout will be located.

We spoke to the project manager to see how you should plan your route.

“We do have a possible alternative route identified as 37th AVE SE, 6 blocks further south and then using that to access south broadway or US 83,” says Josh Olson, project manager.

There are three phases of the project. Olson says they expect it to be entirely finished later this year, in October.

