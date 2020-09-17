Minot 7-year-old sells lemonade to help local animal rescue

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

There’s no age limit for kindness and compassion, and one 7-year-old proved that when he set up a neighborhood lemonade stand with a purpose.

Braxton Berglof of Minot decided he wanted to help out For Belle’s Sake, an animal shelter out of Sawyer.

With the help of his mom, Shannon, Braxton raised $150 for the shelter over three days and delivered it to them at a recent event.

“With all the negativity it was just nice to show him that we can do something positive with our day that it doesn’t have to be we can’t go do this because of this that we could find a way to help other people and animals in the process,” Shannon said.

“They need lots of food — so they could pay for food,” Braxton said.

He says he was excited to help out other animals, because he has two dogs at home.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Thursday, September 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Park Vandalism

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/17

Vinyl Returns

Velva Orchard

Fentanyl Bust

Whitetail Prelim

Medical Marijuana

Check It Out: Morton Mandan Public Library

Lincoln woman runs for a cause despite marathon cancellations

Why the sky is bluer during the winter

DOC PROSTITUTION ARREST

Thursday's Forecast: Slightly warmer with a light haze

NDC SEPT 17

DSU Football

Mandan Volleyball

Unanimous Supreme Court ruling over a family’s mineral royalties may affect millions of dollars still in court

Dr. Wynne on Colleges

Oil Rush Ministry

Softball Benefit

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss