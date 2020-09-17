Minot 7-year-old sells lemonade to help local animal rescue

There’s no age limit for kindness and compassion, and one 7-year-old proved that when he set up a neighborhood lemonade stand with a purpose.

Braxton Berglof of Minot decided he wanted to help out For Belle’s Sake, an animal shelter out of Sawyer.

With the help of his mom, Shannon, Braxton raised $150 for the shelter over three days and delivered it to them at a recent event.

“With all the negativity it was just nice to show him that we can do something positive with our day that it doesn’t have to be we can’t go do this because of this that we could find a way to help other people and animals in the process,” Shannon said.

“They need lots of food — so they could pay for food,” Braxton said.

He says he was excited to help out other animals, because he has two dogs at home.