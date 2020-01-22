Minot a step closer to having recycling service

City Council members had a lengthy discussion on the proposed recycling service Tuesday. Members were presented with four options on how to get the public’s feedback on whether they want recycling options in the area.

Instead, Alderman Lisa Olson motioned members of the council to vote to move ahead with plans for a single stream service.

The motion was approved and now a survey will be conducted to see if enough residents are interested in the program. At least 4,000 people are needed to move forward with the service at a proposed price of $2 a month. No decision tonight on when the survey will be conducted.

The city of Minot does not have a recycling program, and the private recycling company Kalix will end its services on Jan. 31.

We will keep you updated with the latest details.

