Minot actress cast in first live, virtual Off-Broadway version of Disney’s Newsies

“I auditioned over Zoom over Labor Day Weekend and I found out I got a part about a couple days later,” Speer said.

Abigail Speer has been on a stage since she was a toddler, taking her love for acting over state lines after moving to Minot.

“The first play that I was in I was about four-years-old and I’ve been in anything from Missoula Children’s Theater to shows down at Mouse River Players,” Speer said.

Now, Speer is taking on a task she’s never faced before playing a role in an off-broadway live virtual version of Disney’s Newsies.

She says the cast from all over the United States, has been rehearsing every weekend since September.

“It’s been different but then also unique and cool in its own way because instead of ‘Oh I’m going to the theater so gotta run,’ ‘Oh I’m going home because I have to get on this Zoom Call for this show,” Speer said.

Speer is the only actress from North Dakota.. but she says each of her castmates and crew has brought a world of experience and learning for her as a young actress.

“It’s such a privilege to work with an actual Broadway producer and Broadway dancer it’s been so much fun and I’ve learned so much from it,” Speer explained.

Speer only has a few more rehearsals left until opening night, and as for future roles, whether on a real stage or in front of a green screen there’s one thing she is sure of.

“I love acting I’m very passionate about it and it’s one of my favorite things to do.”

Abigail will be playing the role of Ellie, one of the newspaper delivery kids.