MINOT, ND (KXNET) — You may want to drive a little more cautiously through downtown Minot. Six new all-way stop signs have been installed, replacing two-way stop signs.

The signs are at intersections along Main Street through the downtown area.

The changes from a two-way stop to an all-way stop were made for pedestrian and driver safety.

If you’re used to a nearly non-stop drive along Main Street, you’ll need to be watchful and develop new driving habits through the heart of the Magic City.