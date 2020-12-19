Minot AFB 5th Medical Group recognized for efforts in battle against COVID-19

Friday was a day of recognition and appreciation on Minot Air Force Base.

“I wish this pandemic wasn’t happening, I wish that 2020 was a year like any other but I also see that the medics of the 5th Medical Group rose to the occasion to tackle this problem,” Col. and Commander of the 5th Medical Group, Lisa Bader said.

Three hundred medics of the 5th Medical Group at Minot AFB were recognized for their efforts over the course of the pandemic, including the performance of over 10,000 COVID-19 tests, which is vital to keeping operations running smoothly.

“Trying to make sure that we stay safe has been tiring. I mean it takes a lot out of people to really pay attention to what they need to be doing to support our community,” Deputy Commander of the 5th Medical Group Lt. Col. Troy Novak said.

Several airmen received recognition for their duties including Public Health Flight Commander Thomas Malley, who says it’s something you prepare your whole career for.

“As far as my role in Public Health Flight and part of the medical group to see the efforts that people make to try to take care of people it’s it’s inspiring and we’re very proud,” Malley said.

A letter was even read aloud from Sen. Kevin Cramer, who thanked the airmen for their dedication to the fight in North Dakota.

“From President Trump to the members of Congress to the citizens of North Dakota, deeply appreciate your work and knows you are fighting this war as hard as any airmen or soldier has fought before,” 5th Medical Group Capt. Rick Pearson read.

“I am humbled to be your leader and to work side by side with you Chief and I depend on all you do as do our patients and the mission so thank you,” Col. Bader added.

Nearly 100 airmen attended Friday’s in-person event, while some tuned in via Zoom.