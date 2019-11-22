Minot AFB Airman receives award for helping family during house fire

Men and women in the military serve our country every day… but for one man, it didn’t stop when his shift ended.

Senior Airman Cody Vojtko was awarded the Air Force achievement medal this afternoon.

After his shift was over as a maintenance controller, Vojtko saw a home on fire on the Minot Air Force Base and immediately sprang into action. He said simple acts of kindness can be done by anyone.

“Just like that night. If someone didn’t see it, it could have been a lot worse. There could actually have been injuries. It’s good to just get in there and help, instead of just standing around, like a lot of people will today,” said Airman Vojtko.

All members of the family made it out of the home safely. Vojtko said he did not expect the award and was just doing the right thing.

