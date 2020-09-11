Minot AFB airmen honor 9/11 victims through 3,000-minute march

“Never forget.”

It’s the phrase that’s often used when talking about the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and it’s exactly what motivated airmen of the 91st Missile Security Forces Squadron for this year’s memorial.

“When we forget history and we don’t memorialize it history repeats itself so we wanted to make sure as you know a military unit that we constantly remind ourselves of the things that happen and why we do what we do,” Operations Officer Sam Waters said.

96 airmen in teams of two will take part in a ruck march, consisting of wearing their full uniform, along with a pack of gear.

The nearly 3,000 minutes marched will honor the life of each American lost that day.

The manager of the 91st says the event this year provided a special moment, as some members of his squadron were enlisted when the attacks happened — and some were newly born.

“It helps our youngest generation of airmen understand how important it is to be prepared for things even if they’re unlikely to happen,” 91st Missile Security Forces Squadron Manager Brin Noetlich said.

Along with the march, an airman shared the story of a friend who served as a New York police officer during the attacks.

“He calls his precinct and the base and at around 9:02 when he witnessed the second hit. He tells his wife that he loves her and to go pick up his daughter from school,” the airman said.

Others shared exactly what they were doing that day.

“I myself was getting ready to head to school for my third-grade class and many of you were arriving at work or also preparing to head to school,” Waters said.

“I turned on the television and my daughter came out of the bedroom and we watched the planes go into the towers and we cried for a minute, not for very long ’cause I had to go,” Noetlich said.

And now 19 years later, to remember those who were lost, airmen will march day in and day out for the next two days.

The march is scheduled to conclude Sunday at 9:42 a.m.