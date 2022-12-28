MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KXNET) — Volunteers from Minot came together to tackle a huge task and deliver smiles to Airmen who aren’t with their families this holiday season at Minot Air Force Base on December 14.

According to a news release, Minot AFB has one of the biggest populations of first-term Airmen.

“The goal of the cookie drive is simple yet means so much,” said Amy Maginness, a key spouse at Minot AFB. “Small things like this show our Airmen the support of the base and the local community, ensuring everyone has a taste of ‘home’ during this time of year, regardless of how far away from home they are.”

Being a first-term Airmen, means that many may not be able to go home for the holidays.

Through a cookie drive, the community was able to share a crumble of their heart with those Airmen, just to let them know that they don’t need to feel alone.

“This event is a true team effort between wing leadership, spouses, and the local community. Wing leadership spouses started the coordination, but the true work is done by those who graciously donated their time and skills to provide delicious home-baked cookies for the Airmen,” said Maginness.

These volunteers provided their time and resources to bake around 9,000 cookies that were delivered by the First Sergeants to the squadrons of the 5th Bomb Wing and 91st Missile Wing.

Service members know that the holidays are a tough time, but thanks to spouses and the Minot Area Chamber Economic Development Corporation (Minot EDC) volunteers, they were able to bring smiles and a slice of home to them.

Some Airmen at the Missile Alert Facilities (MAF) are as far as two hours away from the base, but leadership from the 91st Security Forces Group was able to deliver over 1,000 cookies to each MAF.

“I think it’s going to be awesome,” said Karen Gibson, key spouse mentor for the 740th Missile Squadron. “I think it’s going to improve the morale for people unable to see their families on Christmas Day.”

First-term Airmen have the hardest time being away from family for the holidays, but the love and admiration from Minot’s community hopefully warmed their spirits.

“When leadership asks, ‘do you want to take care of the Airmen?’ your initial thought shouldn’t be ‘does it fit in my schedule?’” said Lauren Shields, key spouse for the 891st Missile Security Forces Squadron. “Your response should be, ‘How can I do it?’, ‘Where do you need it?’, ‘When do you need it?’ and ‘We got you.’”