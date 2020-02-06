Minot AFB brings money to Magic City

Over half a billion dollars — that’s how much Minot Air Force Base personnel have put back into Minot’s economy this past year.

Thursday, the Minot AFB released the 2019 economic impact report. The report said that the Air Force Base brings in over 12,000 people in a city that’s close to 50,000.

We spoke to one person who said airmen who relocate here are just as invested as those born in the Peace Garden State.

“The number is 12,000 folks we consider in this entire figure. Of that, 61 percent of those folk live off of base. So you’re talking over 6,000 folks live and dwell inside the community. We’re there right next to you in the shopping center and right in the gas station, living hand in hand,” said Lt. Colonel Steve Tatro, commander of 5th CS.

The report also said that their economic impact has stayed consistent for the past few years.