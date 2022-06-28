MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot Air Force Base is bringing back its annual Fourth of July celebration with Freedom Fest, set to kick off Friday.

Freedom Fest runs from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and is filled with activities like fun at the library, food trucks, fireworks and more.

The event will be held on the Turf and is open to all with base access.

The day begins with a Red, White & Blue run at the McAdoo Fitness Center at 7 a.m. where colorful powder will be thrown throughout.

Next up is the Firecracker Scramble at the Rough Rider Golf Course at 9 a.m.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., kids can enjoy “patriotic” STEAM activities at the library, like fizzy firework chalk and a science treat.

At 6:30 p.m., go karts, food trucks and more will be available to enjoy at the Turf.

A fireworks display will end the night at 11 p.m.

The Facebook page for the event says more details will be released closer to Friday.