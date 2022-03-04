For the first time in nearly two years, Minot Air Force Base has dropped its mask mandate for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

On Friday, the base also transitioned its HPCON level, which is a scale based on risk for public health emergencies, to Alpha.

The base will now determine mask use and its screening test program on Ward County COVID-19 transmission levels issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new guidance says if the level of county transmission is low, masks and the screening test are not required on base. If the level of transmission is medium, masks are not required again, but the screening test is. And if the level of transmission is high, both masks and the screening test are required.

Transmission in Ward County is currently listed as medium.

Courtesy: CDC

Masks will still be required in one building on base, the 5th Medical Group.