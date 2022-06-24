MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot Air Force Base went back into HPCON Bravo Friday due to COVID-19 county transmissions.

The base is currently listed as medium in the transmission levels, meaning that while masks are not required, screening tests will be again. Room occupancy has also been lowered to 80%.

Even though masks are not required everywhere on base, they are still required in the 5th Medical Group building.

If county transmission levels become low again, the base will move back to Alpha, where neither masks nor screening tests will be required and room occupancy will go back to 100%. If county transmission levels are high, the base will move into Charlie, where both masks and screening tests will become required once again and room occupancy will drop to 50%.

The base determines its mask use and screening test program on Ward County COVID-19 transmission levels issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Courtesy: CDC

The CDC recommends that if you are at high risk for severe illness to talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if you have symptoms.