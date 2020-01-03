Minot AFB Hangar Fire Gives Crew the Fight of a Lifetime

A fire that destroyed a hangar on Minot Air Force Base this weekend is still under investigation, but fire crews are taking what happened as a chance to learn and train.

Saturday, Dec. 28, the Minot AFB Fire Department responded to a hangar fire, not knowing what to expect.

“We got the initial call of heavy smoke coming from building 733. We responded out to the fire, saw the magnitude, and we just went into attack mode for the fire operations and combatted the fire,” said Darnell Dobson, Assistant Chief of Operations at Minot AFB.

Doing just that, Dobson and his 25-man crew began assessing the fire around 5:15 that afternoon trying to maintain the 62-year-old hangar, housing snow removal and transient alert equipment. By the strength of the flames and expected longevity, they needed outside assistance.

“Minot Rural Fire had to respond, which ended up making it about 40 personnel and it took well over 24 hours. I can’t give you the exact time, but it was a long response. The operations time, once we got the fire under control and actually extinguished, we were still doing stand by operations for the actual fire,” said Dobson.

All hands on deck is nothing short of an understatement as many airmen firefighters have not seen anything like this before.

“For most people, I’ve been on several other calls, and this is probably my biggest fire and maybe my second biggest incident that I’ve ever responded to, but this is a generational type fire. A lot of firefighters in the Air Force will never see this type of fire again,” said Dobson

And taking the situation for what it was, Dobson and his crew, along with outside help took this as a learning curve.

“This was a great experience for everyone that responded, for all the agencies, security forces, medical, all of our firefighters, the younger firefighters as they grow and become better to push themselves to different levels. It’s great information that they got to see and a great response that they got to build on for future situations and future certifications that they can utilize,” said Dobson.

There is still no cause to the fire as an investigation is still ongoing, which could take up to 30-days, but we will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.