Minot AFB holds groundbreaking ceremony for new multi-million dollar track facility

More opportunity for fun and fitness is coming to Minot Air Force Base, with the announcement of a brand new track.

The roughly $2.3 million, 400-meter track, will replace the old asphalt track.

Those involved say the new, rubberized track is just the first part of a multi-phased project.

The plan is to soon build a turf field suitable for football and soccer as well as set up a dome structure to allow the facility to be used year-round.

One Squadron Commander tells KX News adding this new track to the base only continues their efforts of better serving the community and our country.

“Airmen, obviously, they use this fitness facility behind me daily to maintain fitness, but families use these as well and physical recreation is a key component for resiliency for anyone, so having something like this added to the base, it really just adds a lot,” 4th Squadron Commander Michael Weeks said.

Weeks says the track should be completed by this fall.