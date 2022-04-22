MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KXNET) — Friday marked the completion of the years-long work to construct a new indoor firing range on Minot Air Force Base, and leaders held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the occasion.

The outdoor range is the third busiest range in the Air Force and is used to provide about 9,000 certifications each year. It’s expected to be even busier now that airmen are able to train year-round indoors.





In 2017, about $27 million was proposed for the firing range. That year, Sen. John Hoeven (R-North Dakota) said the existing outdoor range doesn’t support Air Force training requirements. It’s also frequently shut down for weather, air quality concerns or maintenance.