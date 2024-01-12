MINOT AFB, ND (KXNET) — North Plains Elementary, Dakota Elementary, and Memorial Middle School are being awarded for helping new students on the Minot Air Force Base feel included.

North Dakota Schools Superintendent Kirsten Baesler presented each school with their own Purple Star Award.

Schools have to fill out an application to be nominated to win showing how they are bettering their campus for students of military families.

“The purple star award is awarded for schools who do a good job representing our military families so the school is doing things they have in place already to welcome our military families and make them feel this is their place for that moment,” said Melvina Murray, a second grade teacher at Dakota Elementary.

That is because military children are constantly changing scenery.

But each school has a program that helps make new students feel welcome and helps them adjust to a new school and new faces.

At Dakota Elementary, one of those ways is with assemblies.

“We make sure at every assembly we greet them, we welcome them, we sing a song for them, and then we also say goodbye to our students we do know are about to PCs we tell them bye, we sing a song to them as well,” says Murray.

Mikki Elliott, a special education teacher at Dakota Elementary, says the kids were proud of the award.

“But to be recognized for something you do day in and day out for being kind and respecting and accepting others,” she said. “I think those kids they sat a little taller. Huffed and puffed a little bit better because somebody else recognized them for something they have learned to do and they do on a daily basis.”

At Memorial Middle School, one of their programs helps students adjust in a new environment.

“We have a program here called JS2S, which is a student led mentor program and they kind of lead the school of having new kids come in. They are connected with a buddy right away. And they have a person right away on their first day of school to make them feel welcome,” said Jayd Eggert, school counselor at Memorial Middle School.

They say earning this award is a team effort in each school and between all campuses.

“It is not really about me, it is about the kids. It is a really cool thing for our group because they are the ones that work hard for it. So the award is not for us, it,s for the school.”

All three add being relatable and having a family atmosphere is what helped earn the awards.